HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Issues Earnings Results

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HMNF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. HMN Financial has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $86.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HMN Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

