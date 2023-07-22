Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

