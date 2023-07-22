Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $231.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.