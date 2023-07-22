IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of IDEX worth $38,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $212.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $191.30 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

