Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of IMUX opened at $2.48 on Friday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

