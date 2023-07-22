Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INCY. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

INCY opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after buying an additional 1,467,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after buying an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

