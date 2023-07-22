Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Sells $250,500.00 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,547,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,791,682.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on III. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

