ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.74

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 317904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.