Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE INE opened at C$13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.08 and a 52 week high of C$20.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$218.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2496675 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.