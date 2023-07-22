Insider Buying: Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Purchases A$413,557.02 in Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) insider Scott Didier purchased 79,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.23 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of A$413,557.02 ($281,331.31).

Johns Lyng Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Johns Lyng Group alerts:

About Johns Lyng Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.