Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $149.99. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

