Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $480,270.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Atkore Stock Performance
Shares of ATKR stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.
About Atkore
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
