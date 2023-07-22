Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $480,270.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

