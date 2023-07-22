Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $52,500,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

