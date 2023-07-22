Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Sells 3,982 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

FSLR opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 507.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.29.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.12.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.