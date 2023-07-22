Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Sells 426 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider William L. Macias sold 426 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $10,624.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.