Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $640.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 2.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

