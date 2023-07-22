InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

InterCure Price Performance

Shares of InterCure stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.08. InterCure has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Institutional Trading of InterCure

About InterCure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InterCure by 9,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InterCure by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterCure by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of InterCure by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Featured Stories

