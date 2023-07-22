International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

