Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $365.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $336.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

