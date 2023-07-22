Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.14

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 91452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

