Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 64,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 90,474 shares.The stock last traded at $81.64 and had previously closed at $81.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

