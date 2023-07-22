IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Down 11.1% in June

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

IRadimed Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $581.74 million, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.04. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 6,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $301,720.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,029.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

