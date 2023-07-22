Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $65.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 469.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

