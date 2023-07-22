iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

