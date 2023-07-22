iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 350,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 713,909 shares.The stock last traded at $250.61 and had previously closed at $250.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

