iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

