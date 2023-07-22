iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

