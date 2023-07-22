iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,882 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.55% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

IYE stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

