Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. Jamf has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,103.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,935,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Jamf by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

