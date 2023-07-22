Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 49,524 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.3 %

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Shares of VOD opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

