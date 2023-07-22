Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB opened at $107.30 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.