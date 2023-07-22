Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,022,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $16,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.40.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.04.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

