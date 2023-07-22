Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,055 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

CDW stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.78. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.