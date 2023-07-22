Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 333 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

