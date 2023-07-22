Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 316,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

