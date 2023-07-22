Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 864,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 826,003 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $656,192.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Wedbush started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

