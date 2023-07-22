Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.85 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.