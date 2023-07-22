Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $8.70 Million Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 328,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RRC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

