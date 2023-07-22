Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

