Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,069 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.8% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,490 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $687.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

