Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 265 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $306.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

