Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Down 10.8% in June

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

JPXGY opened at $8.49 on Friday. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

