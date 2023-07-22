JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 45,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,362,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,466,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $944,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.

JFrog Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FROG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

