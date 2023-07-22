Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Update

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of JZ stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $186.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

