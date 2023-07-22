Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 on September 7th

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $11.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Dividend History for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.