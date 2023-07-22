Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 on September 7th

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $11.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

