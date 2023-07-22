JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $359.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $372.75.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

