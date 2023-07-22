JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $67.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. TD Securities raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,157,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Magna International by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after buying an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.