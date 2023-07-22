JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 0.67. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300,849.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,882,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,350,642.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 6.8% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

