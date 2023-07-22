JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $22.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 467,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,233. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after purchasing an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

