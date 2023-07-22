Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on September 7th

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

